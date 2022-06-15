Smartphone Accessories: 5-outlet Surge Protector with 15W USB-C $10.50, more

MIFASOPOWER (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 5-outlet Surge Protector with Dual USB-A and USB-C for $10.57 with the code 72SMKQUJ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year at Amazon. You’ll find that this 5-outlet surge protector has plugs that are nice and separated to ensure you can even plug in larger power bricks. On top of that, there are two USB-A ports that can deliver 2.4A of power to your devices. Plus, the USB-C port can output up to 15W to your devices, making this power strip quite versatile overall.

5 AC outlet extender (3 sides, 125V, 15A, 1875W) with 3 USB (1 USB-C) fast charging ports, 1800 joules surge protector. Fit for most wall socket, just plug in to use. Build in smart IC charging technology, multi plug outlet can automatically detect charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed, each USB A port features 2.4A Max output, USB C charging port features 3A Max (5V/3.1A shared rating), widely compatible with most kinds of phone, tablet and USB devices. Three complementary Surge Protection Circuits, TVS (transient voltage suppressor), MOV(metal oxide varistor), GDT (gas discharge tube), with minimum energy-absorbing capacity of 1800 Joules, is much more quickly and reliably than other traditional MOV surge protector circuit. It truly provides great protection of your devices. With 3-sided Power Strip design, 5 AC outlets with long space in between, larger than other traditional standard socket. Making it easier to use for all kinds of equipment and without blocking each other.

