Anycubic’s just-released Kobra Plus 3D Printer sees first discount from $399 (Save $76)

Anycubic’s official Amazon storefront now offers its just-released Kobra Plus 3D Printer for $399.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also available for $1 less direct from Anycubic. Normally fetching $476, this one just launched earlier in the week and is now on sale for the very first time. With $76 in savings, this is also a new all-time low. As Anycubic’s latest 3D printer, the new Kobra Plus improves upon the base model that launched earlier in the year. It sports the same auto-leveling tech just with a 13.8- by 11.8- by 11.8-inch print bed. There’s also noticeably faster print times that rounds out the experience alongside a 4.3-inch touchscreen, heated print bed, and more. Take a closer look at what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review of the other Kobra models. Head below for more.

If you can live with a smaller print bed, the Anycubic Kobra is a great option that we’ve personally used and can reccomend. It clocks in at $272, and arrives with a 8.7-by 8.7- by 9.8-inch print bed. Despite the smaller size, there’s also some more unique features like a removable, flexible print bed. It’s not going to be quite as capable as the all-new printer, but will do the trick for those just getting into the 3D printing hobby.

Though if you’re on the opposite side of things, the Anycubic Kobra Max is also the latest from the brand. We took a hands-on look at this flagship release earlier in the year, which steps up to a larger print bed and faster printing times thanks to a Bowden extruder.

Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer features:

Anycubic Kobra Plus adopts Anycubic LeviQ new auto-leveling system with 25-point precise leveling up, making leveling and printing accessible in one touch. Easy control for a more intelligent printing experience. Equipped with filament & power detection sensor, Anycubic Kobra Plus can pause the printing process intelligently if you encounter the situation of running out of filament or unexpected power failure. It can resume printing from the last printing position, which can save your time and reduce wasting.

