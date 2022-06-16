BenQ’s latest 27-inch 4K HDR10 IPS monitor sees first discount to $536.50 (Save $63)

Amazon is now offering the BenQ 27-inch 4K HDR10 IPS Monitor for $536.68 shipped. Normally going for $600 like it does at B&H, this 11% discount, or $63 in savings, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen and is the first discount this monitor has received since launching earlier this year. The 4K IPS panel used within this monitor covers 99% of both the sRGB and Rec.709 color gamuts with HDR10 support creating a 1200:1 contrast ratio. This monitor is aimed at content creators with its factory color calibration and earns Calman Verification and is Pantone Validated. Alongside the DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 inputs, you can use a USB-C connection with supported devices to send the monitor with video and audio with the monitor providing 65W of Power Delivery to keep your mobile device charged as well. Keep reading for more.

Reclaiming desk space is crucial for those with limited desktop real estate so be sure to check out the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $28. This mount can support monitors up to 32-inches in size and 17.6-pounds in weight with the gas spring supporting the weight for effortless adjustment. It attaches to your desk either with the c-clamp or the grommet clamp that requires a hole in your desk. Integrated into the monitor mount is dedicated cable management areas to have a cleaner, more minimal computer setup. You could even add this LED Desk Lamp to your setup for just $18.50 to provide some nice lighting in the evening with three brightness levels that are adjusted by touch.

Listening to music while you work can help you focus and right now you can save on the Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at $350. With the next generation Woburn III being announced recently, you can now pick up the previous version at the new 2022 low price.

BenQ 27-inch 4K HDR10 (PD2705U) IPS Monitor features:

Unleash your creativity with the PD2705U 27″ 16:9 4K IPS Monitor from BenQ. Designed with creative users in mind, this display provides you with robust functionality and ample connectivity options essential for drafting artwork or editing photos and video. Sporting a 27-inch In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel, this display gives you resolution up to 3840 x 2160 and horizontal and vertical viewing angles up to 178°, making this ideal for digital artists working on detailed projects. With support for 1.07-billion colors, a 1200:1 contrast ratio, and up to 350 cm/d² brightness, you can ensure your media looks clear, essential when creating vivid imagery.

