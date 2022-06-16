Save $200 on Marshall’s retro-style Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at $350 shipped

After just unveiling its generation III flagship portable speakers, Amazon is now offering Marshall’s Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $550 for all of 2022 at Amazon, this is $200 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked this year there, and the best we can find. While it might not be the latest and greatest anymore, it is also $229 less than the new model right now. Described as having “larger than life sound,” the Woburn II delivers that retro-style guitar amp design with a 50 Watt Class D woofer. The usual Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is joined by analog RCA and 3.5mm jacks as well as classic top-mounted EQ controls and the ability to customize the sound experience via the Marshall Bluetooth app. A 30-foot Bluetooth range rounds out spec sheet here. Take a closer look at the new model Woburn III in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If you’re looking for a brand name, higher-end speaker without spending quite as much as our lead deal, take a look at the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker. This is the latest model in the brand’s portable lineup that sells for $149 shipped at Amazon. And you can get all of the details you need in our launch coverage. Otherwise, just scoop up the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for under $28 shipped and call it a day.

Check out our review of the latest Marshall portable models, then dive into the ongoing price drops we are tracking for Father’s Day on Amazon’s smart Echo speaker lineup. With options starting from $25 Prime shipped, this is a notable way to land a solid Bluetooth speaker that can also talk to the rest of your Alexa smart home gear and more. Everything you need to know is right here.

Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features:

Larger than life sound – with high trebles, handles low base with ease and clear mid range

Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity

Customize your sound – fine-tune your music to meet your requirements. Just use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speakers top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in

There are more ways to connect than just Bluetooth 5.0. Plug into the RCA or 3. 5 mm Input for an analogue listening experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!