Cuisinart’s 36-inch 4-rack vertical propane smoker falls to 2022 low at $125 (Reg. $230)

Woot is offering the Cuisinart 36-inch 4-rack Vertical Propane Smoker for $124.99 Prime shipped, while non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d spend $230 at Amazon for this same smoker and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Ready to give your outdoor cooking setup a nice upgrade, this smoker is quite easy to use and also large enough to cook for the whole family at one time. It has 5.45-square feet of cooking space inside spread across four different racks. Each shelf measures 14×14 and is comprised of stainless steel, plus, they’re all dishwasher safe. Since it’s propane-powered, you can use a temperature control knob and even dual doors and a rear vent to taper smoke flow. The main door itself seals tightly and has a twist handle for securely holding it closed during cooking, too. Keep reading for more.

Spend just $4 of your savings to pick up this bag of apple wood chips to get started as soon as your smoker arrives. These chips are from Weber and the apple wood is said to deliver a “subtle sweet flavor.” With my smoker, I love using apple wood to smoke chicken thighs as they always came out tasting fantastic.

Don’t forget that right now Amazon is delivering a new coupon on COSORI’s 12-in-1 Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven that’s on sale for $165. Normally $200, this discount beats our last mention by $5 to mark one of the lowest prices that we’ve seen all year long.

Cuisinart 36-inch Vertical Propane Smoker features:

The spacious 5. 45 square foot interior means there is plenty of room to smoke a variety of meats along with several trays of vegetables. The vertical footprint makes it a perfect size for patios and barbecue kitchens.

Four stainless steel racks can be easily removed for smoking whole birds or large cuts of meat. Racks are dishwasher safe, making cleanup easy.

Features easy-to-read thermometer on the front door for accessible monitoring of the internal temperature.

