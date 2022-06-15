Amazon dishes up new coupon on COSORI’s 12-in-1 Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven, now $165 shipped

Amazon is now offering the COSORI 12-in-1 Air Fryer Countertop Convection Oven with Rotisserie for $164.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200, this is $35 off the going rate, $5 under the previous deal price, and one of the lowest totals we have tracked this year. This model delivers a far more all-in-one solution compared to those smaller dedicated models out there with 12 different cooking functions ranging from speciality modes for bagels and pizza to air frying, dehydrating, warming, and more. From there, it also ships with everything you need to get a whole chicken on the built-in rotisserie, enough space for 13-inch pizzas, a crumb tray, fry basket, food tray, and a wire rack. Head below for more details.

If a smaller dedicated model will suit your needs just fine, consider the Chefman TurboFry. This one comes in at $37 shipped for the 2-quart capacity, leaving you far more cash in your pocket, a smaller form-factor, and just enough space for smaller solo meals or family side dishes.

The kitchen and cooking deals certainly don’t stop there. You’ll find plenty more over in our home goods guide including SodaStream’s Terra sparkling water maker that has now dropped even lower. We spotted the regular $80 machine down at $65 last week, but it is now available for just under $60 at Amazon, yielding one of the best prices we have tracked on the most affordable model in the lineup, Get all of the details you need right here.

COSORI 12-in-1 Air Fryer Oven features:

12 FUNCTIONS: Choose the preset that’s best for you without needing to set a temperature. Pick from Toast, Bagel, Pizza, Bake, Roast, Air Fry, Broil, Cookies, Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Ferment, or select Warm to keep your food ready to serve

LARGE CAPACITY: Cook for 5-7 people with the 32-quart/30-litre air fryer toaster oven, which can fit a 13-inch pizza, 6 slices of bread, or an entire rotisserie chicken

CONVECTION FUNCTION: Reduce your cooking time by using the Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Use the convection fan for fast and even cooking—especially if you like crispy results. This function is perfect for a rotisserie chicken

