Philips Hue’s medium lumen 75W color smart bulb returns to low of $35 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the new Philips Hue White and Color A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $34.99 shipped. Typically selling for $55 as of late, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while beating our previous mention by $3. This is also a match of the all-time low for only the second time, as well. Delivering a brighter bulb than the standard Philips Hue releases, this higher lumen model arrives as the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

A more affordable option for getting in the Philips Hue game would be ditching the multicolor illumination and bringing home one of the new Medium Lumen Dimmable White bulbs instead. Entering at $25, you’re looking at the same smart connectivity options as the lead deal, just in a less flashy package that’ll still output more light than other Hue bulbs at an equivalent of 75W.

If you’re looking to outfit your setup with several new Philips Hue accessories, the brand just launched its annual Bright Days sale. Offering two different ways to save on more than one light, lamp, or accessory, you can now score three for the price of two as well as 50% off mood lighting when you buy two. Everything about the promotion is detailed in our previous coverage.

Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

