Philips Hue launches B2G1 FREE sale on smart bulbs and starters, plus 50% off mood lighting

Philips Hue is now launching a new Bright Days promotion today that’s offering two different ways to save on its popular smart home gear. First up, adding three of any of the following items on this landing page to your cart will automatically score you one for free. Shipping is free across the board on orders over $50. Including full starter kits as well as standalone bulbs, sensors, and other accessories to expand your existing setup, this is a rare chance to save on everything from essentials to flashier filament bulbs and more. Head below for our top picks as well as details on a buy one get one 50% off mood lighting sale.

Philips Hue lights and accessories:

Alongside just being able to score a light or accessory for free with the aforementioned discounts, Philips Hue’s latest promotion is also marking down some gear that rarely goes on sale period. Perfect for setting the mood, there are a variety of lamps, light strips, and other standalone multicolor LEDs on sale as part of a buy one get one 50% off sale. These range from favorites like the Hue Go to all-new releases that are on sale for the first time like the Gradient Signe table lamp. Just add any two of the following to your cart for the savings to apply.

Mood lighting gear on sale:

Philips Hue Go features:

The Hue Go portable smart light can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its built-in, rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp along with you as you travel, use it as the centerpiece of a romantic dinner, or take it outdoors to enhance the atmosphere of your summer parties. Enjoy from 2.5 hours of brilliant smart lighting up to 18 hours when using the Cozy Candle light effect. Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting.

