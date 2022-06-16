Sony summer photography sale takes up to $500 off mirrorless cams, lenses, more from $548

Sony is launching a new summer camera and lens sale today, discounting a selection of DSLRs and more courtesy of several retailers. Leading the way is the Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm Lens at $1,998 shipped at Adorama, Amazon, and B&H. Normally fetching $2,198, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, is the first discount of the year, and lowest in over a year. Sony’s a7 III mirrorless camera delivers a compelling way to upgrade your photography setup centered around 24.2MP full-frame BSI sensor. Packed within the upgraded body design is a new touchscreen, larger battery, and dual memory card slots. Alongside Fast Hybird autofocus, there’s also 5-axis optical image stabilization and the included 28-70mm OSS lens completes the set. Head below for more.

Distinguished by its updated sensor design, the Sony a7 III is a well-rounded camera suitable for both photo and video applications in a variety of working situations. Refined for improved speed and low-light performance, a new 24.2MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ X processor benefit image quality, video capabilities, and AF performance. The a7 III also sports a revised body design, with a new touchscreen LCD, improved EVF, larger battery, and dual memory card slots.

