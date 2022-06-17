SteelSeries’ Aerox 3 57g super lightweight gaming mouse falls to new Amazon low at $31

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Super Lightweight 57g Gaming Mouse for $30.99 shipped. Down from $42, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This gaming mouse is designed for those who want a premium experience at their setup without breaking the bank. It weighs just 57g which makes it one of the lightest mass-produced mice on the market right now. The cable is covered in “super mesh” microfiber that delivers “less drag” according to SteelSeries. Plus, the PTFE glide skates offer a “silky smooth” experience. For the TrueMove Core optical sensor, it’ll deliver up to 8,500 CPI, making this mouse a great option for gamers who want both a slow- or fast-paced experience. The Aerox 3 is even water-resistant and protected from dust so it’ll last the long haul. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Put your savings to pick up this extended gaming desk pad that can be picked up for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, though this discount is exclusive to Prime members. However, non-Prime members will only pay $11 for it, making it a great choice all around. It’ll give your new mouse a smooth surface to glide across while also protecting your desk at the same time.

Further upgrade your gaming setup by picking up CORSAIR’s 2TB 7,000MB/s Gen4 SSD at $260 , which normally goes for $310 or more. This discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making this one of the best times and ways to deliver a high-end upgrade to the storage in your gaming PC.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Super Lightweight Gaming Mouse features:

Ultra-lightweight 57g design for effortlessly fast gameplay

Super mesh soft microfiber cable for less drag

PTFE glide skates for silky smooth mouse movements

TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor

AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!