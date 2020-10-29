SteelSeries has been my go-to peripheral manufacturer for some time, and today, the company announced its first ultralight gaming mouse: the Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless. Packing TrueMove Air and Core sensors, a USB-C cable, IP54 water and dust resistance, a holey design, and many other killer features, these mice are sure to step up your game. Pricing starts at $60 and both mice will be available on November 10.

Take a step on the lighter side with the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless ultralight gaming mouse

We’ll start things off with the flagship Aerox 3 Wireless. Built with an ultra-lightweight design, this mouse weighs in at just 66g. It features an all-new TrueMove Air sensor from PixArt, that offers true 1-to-1 tracking designed specifically for wireless performance, according to SteelSeries. With 18,000 CPI, 400IPS, and 40G, this sensor delivers “speed, consistency, and accuracy” that’s required from a wireless mouse.

“Ultralight mice have taken the gaming mouse industry by storm,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “We’re excited to announce two mice that won’t only be great for SteelSeries fans, but will delight PC gamers everywhere. For the first time, gamers won’t have to sacrifice build quality or performance to get a mouse that is incredibly light.”

The Aerox 3 Wireless is the first gaming mouse to be rated IP54 water and dust resistant, which is thanks to SteelSeries’ AquaBarrier technology. This was a crucial feature for SteelSeries to build into their latest mouse, considering the holey design could easily let sweat, oils, or dust get all over the insides.

You’ll find up to 200-hours of battery life here, and dual connectivity, either via 2.4GHz USB wireless or Bluetooth. When the mouse does die, however, you’ll find a convenient USB-C fast charge port on the front that delivers 40+ hours of usage in just 15-minute on charge.

Enjoy an even lighter design with the SteelSeries Aerox 3 wired gaming mouse

While the Aerox 3 Wireless weighs in at 66g, the standard Aerox 3 is just 57g. This offers you a much more lightweight design, as shaving even a few grams off your mouse can give you a competitive edge in some online games. Similar to the model above, you’ll find a USB-C cable here, three-sons RGB lighting, and IP54 water and dust resistance. However, SteelSeries is using the TrueMove Core sensor found in the Rival 3, with 8,500 CPI, 300IPS, and 35G.

Pricing and availability

Both mice will be available on November 10 from SteelSeries’ website as well as Best Buy. The Aerox 3 Wireless will retail for $99.99, while the standard Aerox 3 will cost $59.99.

