Apple heads into weekend with $5 Father’s Day movie sale: Minari, Field of Dreams, more

It’s Father’s Day weekend, and Apple joining the long list of other ways to save by launching its latest iTunes movie sale. This time around offering up $5 flicks, there’s something for everyone including classics in the genre to more modern releases and everything in-between. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple celebrates Father’s Day with $5 flicks

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch while celebrating dad’s big day. Everything in the sale is centered around fatherhood and down to just $5. You’d typically pay $10 to $15 for all of the flicks, with today’s offers either matching or marking new all-time lows. Here are all of our top picks.

Earlier in the week also saw a collection of other movie discounts go live at Apple. Courtesy of iTunes, you can save on a selection of 2000s blockbusters and fan-favorites, all part of the latest $10 of less weekly movie sale.

