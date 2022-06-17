Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac delivers M1 to the desktop from $1,235 (Save up to $150)

Today only, Amazon offers Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac starting from $1,234.99 shipped for the 7-Core 256GB model. Down from $1,299, today’s offer is the second-best discount of the year, lowest in over a month, and a $64 discount. Plus, higher-end models are as much as $150 off right now, as well. Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to a screen-based desktop design, the new iMac sports a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, those who opt for the 8-core model will be able to take advantage of Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I just recently tried out the new and improved Backpack Shelf in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

As the week comes to a close with all of the best Apple deals up for grabs, one highlight still stands with a rare discount on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Bringing the latest chip to a more portable package than the lead deal, this one is on sale for the first time in months with a $200 discount attached.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!