Apple weekend sale goes live at Amazon: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $1,799 (Save $200), more

Closing out the work week, a new limited-time Apple shopping event has gone live at Amazon and Best Buy. Discounting everything from the latest Macs to official Apple Watch bands and more, there are some rare savings to be had across the board. Our top pick has dropped Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB down to $1,799 shipped at Amazon, delivering $200 in savings from the $1,999 going rate you’d typically pay. This is delivering the second-best price to date and lowest in months since it was on sale in March. You can also save on the elevated 1TB model, which now sits at $2,299 following the $200 discount. Head below for more.

As a highlight from this week’s Apple shopping event, the new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with with a redesigned casing to match its refreshed internals. For starters, the Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. There’s also an upgraded 16-core GPU to complement the upwards of 1TB of storage. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac.

Some other top picks from the Apple sale:

Today’s limited-time sale follows up all of the other Apple discounts that went live earlier in the week. All of the highlights are detailed in our Apple guide, though some particular standouts fall to the first discount of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99 to go alongside new all-time lows that take $49 off the latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote from $130.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

