Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger refuels your Apple kit at $136.50 Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the new Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at $136.65 shipped. Normally fetching $150, this is marking one of the first overall discounts and the second-best price yet at within $2 of the all-time low. You’re also looking at a new Amazon low, as well. As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

The added Apple Watch charger featured above might not be a requirement if you’re rocking the new Series 7 and want a fast charging-capable option. So on the other hand, this 2-in-1 Belkin MagSafe charger will deliver much of the same features as the lead deal in a more compact package. It sports the same 15W MagSafe pad as the lead deal, with a 5W pad underneath. Clocking in at $100 on Amazon, the more affordable price is worth considering if you don’t need to refuel your entire Apple kit.

If you’re looking to take MagSafe on-the-go, Spigen’s ArcHybrid power bank is currently only sale for $27.50 with 7.5W charging speeds in tow. So while it won’t match the refuel rates on either of the Belkin models above, it does allow for untethered charging.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

