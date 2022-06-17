eero Gold Box takes $80 off 2-node Pro Wi-Fi 6 system at 2022 low of $319

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $319 shipped. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while beating our previous mention by a few cents to match the 2022 low. Delivering up to 6,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the eero Pro 6 mesh system arrives with three nodes for blanketing your home in reliable connectivity. Alongside supporting up to 75 devices, there’s also 4.2Gb/s of overall throughput and five Gigabit Ethernet ports throughout. Not to mention Alexa integration and a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart home devices right to the network. Head below for more.

If you have a smaller home and don’t need quite as much coverage to start, the single eero Pro 6 router sells for $229. This more affordable alternative isn’t on sale, but will get you in on the Wi-Fi 6 action for less with all of the same features as the lead deal for $90 less.

Over on the storage front for your network, earlier in the week saw QNAP’s 6-Bay NAS go on sale. Currently still sitting at $559, this is down to an Amazon low with $140 in savings attached. Ideal for everything from routine backups to serving as a Plex media server or place to offload video footage, there’s a pair of 2.5Gb Ethernet ports to make for even faster transfer speeds.

Amazon eero Pro 6 features:

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

