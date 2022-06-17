Add extra cooling to your PC case with NZXT’s AER P 140mm PWM fans at a low of $6

SCORE MIGHTY (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the NZXT AER P Static Pressure 140mm PWM Desktop Fan for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These fans are specifically made to be used in cases with airflow up to 93.91 CFM. There’s a 4-pin PWM header so your computer can control the speed of these fans and they have full fluid dynamic bearings for “reduced noise and increased lifespan.” There’s also interchangeable color trim, sold separately, that can allow you to pair the aesthetics of this fan with your desktop. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to PC case fans, this is about as good as it gets in terms of quality to price. A quick look at Amazon shows that even no-name 120mm fans go for nearly $10 each, showing just how good of a value today’s deal really is.

NZXT AER P Fan features:

Optimized for maximized case airflow of up to 93.91CFM – 120x120x25mm (or 140x140x25mm), 12V, 4-Pin PWM, 68.92CFM(93.91CFM), >60,000hr

Patented Matsushita design Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for reduced noise and increased lifespan of over six years.

Increased airflow and pressure with engineered winglet fan blades and chamfered intake and exhaust

Interchangeable color trim available in blue, red, and white (sold separately)

