Prime Day 2022 credit card offers: $100 gift card, up to 25% cash back, more

As is the annual tradition around here for the past few years, it’s time to take a look at the best ways to cash in on extra savings for Prime Day now that Amazon’s mid-year shopping holiday has officially been announced. While we’ll have the best Prime Day deals for you this year in our dedicated sale hub, there are other ways you can ensure that you get the best prices of the year on your favorite items. Amazon has three different in-house credit card options, all with varying features, but all delivering at least 3% cash back on your purchases. However, if you’ve never had an Amazon credit card before, there’s up to $100 in gift cards and as much as 25% cash back on various purchases throughout the shopping event. Keep reading for the best Prime Day credit card offers.

Amazon’s Prime Reward Visa Signature card offers a $100 gift card and up to 25% cash back

The absolute best way to save during Prime Day festivities is with Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card. You won’t find an annual credit card fee, and foreign transactions are free too. It’s also a traditional Visa Signature card, meaning you can make purchases elsewhere besides Amazon.

For Prime Day, however, Amazon is offering additional credit and cash back. Notably, instantly upon approval you’ll receive a $100 Amazon gift card to spend now (or on Prime Day if you hold onto it that long.) On top of that, you’ll also get cash back on all purchases made, with bonus offers during Prime Day.

Typical transactions at Whole Foods or Amazon will net 5% cash back, so long as you’re an eligible Prime member. For other purchases, you’ll get 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, or drugstores and 1% back on everything else.

During Prime Day, however, Amazon is bringing that cash back as high as 25% on select purchases. No matter what, you’ll get 5% back, but some purchases will be at 10%, 15%, or even up to 25%.

Get up to 15% cash back with the Prime Store Credit Card on Prime Day

While the Prime Store Card is more limited in where it can be used, and doesn’t have as good of a sign-on bonus, it does have a leg up on the Prime Rewards Visa above.

We’ll start out with the cash back portions of the Prime Store card, which can only be used at Amazon.com. On all purchases at Amazon, so long as you have a Prime membership, you’ll receive 5% cash back. Throughout the year, there are extra rewards available in rotating categories that can deliver up to an extra 5% to 15% back, netting a total possible cash back percentage of up to 20%. You’ll also get a $10 gift card when approved, and there’s no annual fee.

However, where the Prime Store Card and Prime Rewards Visa differ is in that the former also offers 0% financing for up to 24 months. So, if you have a large purchase that you’re planning to make on Prime Day, this will let you split that up over multiple months without gaining any interest charges. When financing something like this, though, we do always recommend planning it out ahead of time, as if you don’t have the full balance paid off at the end, then the credit card issuer could charge you interest on the original purchase amount for the full duration of however long it was on the card, which can add up to hundreds, and sometimes thousands in extra fees if not paid off on time, so use this sparingly.

Not a Prime member? The Amazon Rewards Visa Credit Card still packs value for Prime Day shoppers

Amazon isn’t leaving non-Prime members out in the cold for Prime Day (though we do recommend you join as soon as possible to cash in on as many savings as you can.) The standard Amazon Rewards Visa Card is still a good option for those without a membership that want a credit card without an annual fee or foreign transaction charges to use during Prime Day

You’ll find that upon signup, Amazon will give you a $50 gift card should you be approved. After that, all of your purchases will net 3% back at Amazon or Whole Foods, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% everywhere else. There’s no bonus cash back for this card though, so you’re just capped at 3% across the board at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’ve had the Prime Store Card for quite a while, the Prime Rewards Visa is the best bang for your buck if you don’t already have one. It gives you a $100 gift card on sign-up, up to 25% cash back, and the ability to use it anywhere. That makes it the most compelling option if you’re looking for a card to sign up for, giving you the most savings across the board at Amazon for Prime Day 2022.

