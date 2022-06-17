SanDisk 5TB ArmorATD Portable HDD drops back down to $149 shipped (Reg. $170+)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $180 $149

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD Portable External Hard Drive for $149.07 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently on sale for $165 at B&H, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While this might not be one of those speedy portable SSDs, just 4TB of SanDisk Extreme storage will you $440 right now, for comparison’s sake. Its ArmorATD lineup delivers economical file storage in an anodized aluminum enclosure surrounded with its rugged “easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durability.” It features both USB-A and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity (USB-C). You can get a closer look at the user experience in our hands-on review and more details below.  

If you prefer to go with speed over capacity, we spotted a new all-time low on Samsung’s latest T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD this morning. Now starting from $133 shipped, it will certainly cost you more than our lead deal on a per GB basis, but it is also more compact and significantly faster at up to 1,050MB/s. Get a closer look at the deals right here and head over to our recent Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on piece for additional details. 

For something even more portable, this morning also saw a new Amazon all-time low go live on Kingston’s USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Flash Drive. The DataMax Traveller delivers speeds up to 1,000MB/s in a housing that can slide right onto your keychain at $130 shipped. It features USB-C connectivity and you can get a complete breakdown of what it is capable of in today’s coverage. Swing by our Mac accessories deal hub for additional ways to bolster your at-home and portable computing experience. 

SanDisk Professional 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD features:

  • USB-C (5Gbps) drive for quick file backup and storage
  • USB 3.0 and Thunderbolt 3 compatible
  • Premium, anodized aluminum enclosure for strength you can feel
  • Built tough with an easy-grip bumper for pro-grade durabilty you can trust
  • 3-Year limited warranty
  • Ready to go with Mac (HFS+). Works with Windows via reformat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Back up everything with Seagate’s 18TB external E...
Kingston’s 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SS...
New Amazon all-time lows hit CORSAIR’s PC/PS5-rea...
Apple weekend sale goes live at Amazon: M1 Pro MacBook ...
Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Saga $45, TMN...
Greenworks Father’s Day sale takes up to 40% off ...
Take smartphone/voice control of outdoor lights, Kasa S...
eero Gold Box takes $80 off 2-node Pro Wi-Fi 6 system a...
Load more...
Show More Comments