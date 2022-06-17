Take smartphone/voice control of outdoor lights, Kasa Smart Dimmer Plug now $17 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the discount. This one carried a $30 price tag for most of last year when it hit Amazon but fetches more like $25 as of late. Today’s deal is within $3 of the lowest we have tracked and is the best current price around. A notable option for adding some intelligent outlets to your outdoor space, you can remotely control lighting (your lights must be dimmable to use that feature here) and other electronics with your voice (Alexa and Google Assistant) or your smartphone. It comes in an IP64 weather-resistant housing with a 300-foot control range while the Kasa app supports scheduling to save energy and so they can automatically turn off at the end of the night, for instance. Head below for additional details.

Don’t need the dimming feature? The very similar TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug is currently selling for $15 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. This one delivers an essentially identical feature set just without the ability to control the dimming features on your outdoor lighting. So if you’re just using basic outdoor lighting this summer and over the holidays this winter, it might be worth considering this model.

Then head straight over to our smart home hub for additional ways to bring some intelligence to your living space this summer and beyond. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 just dropped to the best price of the year ahead of Father’s day, but just be sure to also check out this offer on Philips Hue’s medium lumen 75W color smart bulb. Now back down at the all-time low of $35, any time the Philips Hue gear goes on sale it is notable and this one works with a range of smart home ecosystems/gear including Alexa or Assistant devices, HomeKit setups, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug features:

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Remotely adjust the brightness of your outdoor dimmable lights with the Kasa app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. [Lights must be dimmable in order to use dimmer function. 4 Amp maximum]. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. You can group multiple dimmers and string lights to control them together at the same time via the Kasa app.

