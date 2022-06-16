Ring Video Doorbell 3 drops to best price of the year at $170 for Father’s Day, more from $52

Joining in on all of the other in-house brand markdowns from the retailer, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to a selection of Ring doorbells and security systems. Headlining is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $169.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to one of the first discounts of the year, a new 2022 Amazon low, and $30 in savings. Employing a battery-powered design to help keep an eye on package deliveries, Ring Video Doorbell 3 packs a 1080p sensor and all of the Alexa integration you’d expect. Sporting improved motion alerts as well as the added benefit of Amazon’s new Privacy Zones features, there’s also dual band Wi-Fi support to round out the package. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Other Ring Father’s Day discounts:

The Father’s Day savings also carry over to those looking to use the holiday sale as a chance to score themselves or dad a new Alexa smart speaker. Everything in the sale starts at $25 and discounts quite a few different ways to summon up Amazon’s voice assistant for controlling your smart home, getting answers to questions, and so much more.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from the Ring app. Adjust motion zones, customize privacy settings, and enjoy dual-band Wi-Fi. Receive mobile notifications when your doorbell is pressed or detects motion. Powered by a removable rechargeable battery pack or existing doorbell wires. Sets up easily with the Ring app and included mounting tools.

