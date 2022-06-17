TCL 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone sees $100 discount to new 2022 low of $400 at Amazon

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the unlocked TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon in two styles. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer is a new 2022 low at $100 off while beating our previous April mention by $50. This is also the lowest we’ve seen outside of a Black Friday discount. Launching last year as TCL’s latest and greatest in the world of Android smartphones, the 20 Pro arrives with a fitting 6.67-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at a 4500mAh battery, Qi wireless charging support, and a quad-sensor rear camera system. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the mid-range handset, and then head below for more.

As far as more affordable Android solutions go, the TCL 10L is now sitting at $200 via Amazon for the 256GB model. This handset is not as capable as the lead deal, but still packs a 6.53-inch FHD screen alongside a 4000mAh battery and 48MP rear camera array. Its Snapdragon 665 may not deliver the same kind of performance, but this is still worth recommending at half the price of the TCL 20 Pro.

Speaking of mid-range handsets, on the more affordable side of Motorola’s latest smartphone stable we’re tracking a series of its 2022 devices on sale. Starting at $200, you’ll find some entry-level devices marked down to Amazon lows with $50 in savings attached. These won’t be quite as capable as the lead deal, but are notable options to score a new handset be it to hold you over for a future smartphone launching this fall or get the kids on the Android action for less.

TCL 20 Pro 5G features:

Experience revolutionary speeds, faster streaming, quicker downloads, as well as enhanced AI features and hyper-accurate GPS with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile processor. And 6GB of RAM provide effortlessly smooth performance. More sharing, more gaming, more experiences, never miss a beat. Discover seamless visuals that go beyond the edge with the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone’s 6.67-inch FHD+ NXTVISION AMOLED Dotch Display. Immerse yourself in a vivid, true-to-life visual world.

