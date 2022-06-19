Level Lock packs HomeKit control into an invisible smart lock design at $187 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock for $187.60 shipped in Satin Chrome. Down from $249, you’re looking at 25% in savings while marking the lowest price to date on this style. Overall, this is the second-best discount yet considering any of the four metal finishes. Level Lock packs one of the more versatile arrays of features for a HomeKit-compatible solution while ditching all of the usual unsightly bulk that many alternatives carry. Packed into the design of a typical deadbolt, you’re looking at Siri support on top of use with the companion app over Bluetooth and NFC-based keycard support. Those who still fancy old school keys in your household are also in luck with Level Lock, too. You can learn more about the experience in our review of the Touch model, too. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched earlier in the year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

If you’re looking to outfit your setup with some new Philips Hue lighting, the brand just launched its annual Bright Days sale. Offering two different ways to save on more than one light, lamp, or accessory, you can now score three for the price of two as well as 50% off mood lighting when you buy two. Everything about the promotion is detailed in our previous coverage.

Level Lock Smart Lock features:

By hiding technology on the inside of the door, Level Lock is the smallest smart lock ever made. Give friends and family the convenience of using their phone, voice, or a key to enter your home. Automatically unlock as you approach and lock after you leave. Meets the highest industry standards for security, durability, and finish and certified BHMA AAA. Access from anywhere, lock and unlock with Siri, run automations and more with HomeKit.

