Govee’s portable Starpal RGBWW dimmable LED smart table lamp sees 40% discount to $30

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Starpal Portable Rechargeable RGBWW Battery-powered Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp for $29.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 40% from its normal going rate of $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This portable table lamp has both RGB and WW LEDs inside allowing it to reproduce both 16 million “vibrant colors” as well as warm to daylight whites. The built-in 3350mAh battery allows it to run for several hours unplugged and it even connects to your smartphone for changing the color, brightness, scene, or even putting it in music mode. Check out our review of the Starpal Pro to take a deeper dive into what this system offers and then head below for more.

You could instead opt for this portable RGB table lamp available at Amazon for just $15. That’s an additional 50% off of today’s lead deal while delivering a similar experience, though you’ll noticeably lose out on the white LEDs, 16 million colors, and smartphone connectivity.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found up to 39% off meross HomeKit floor lamps, color lightstrips, smart plugs, and much more. Pricing in this sale starts at $19 and there’s quite a few options to choose from. Neither table lamp above features voice control with any platform, while meross delivers compatibility with all major systems, HomeKit included.

Govee Table Lamp features:

Millions of Beautiful Colors: Gather around this table lamp’s soft, warm, vivid glow. RGBWW LED technology gives 16 million vibrant colors, along with wonderfully warm and daylight whites. Note: Doesn’t support WiFi or Alexa

Completely Portable: Unplug this table lamp and bring it along with you for lighting anywhere in your home. Rechargeable 3350mAh internal battery provides hours of cable-free lighting.

Fully Customize Your Smart Light: Set your own colors, effects, and speeds to create a personalized and beautiful lighting atmosphere no matter the occasion or celebration.

