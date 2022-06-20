Save up to 39% on meross HomeKit floor lamps, color lightstrips, smart plugs, more from $19

The official meross Amazon storefront is now starting off the week by discounting an assortment of its HomeKit smart home accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A highlight is the Smart HomeKit LED Floor Lamp forÂ $48.99. Typically fetching $80, todayâ€™s offer delivers a new all-time low at $16 under our previous mention and a grand total of 39% off. A perfect companion to your reading nook or really anywhere else that could use some light, the first meross floor lamp arrives with HomeKit control alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It stands nearly 55 inches tall and delivers a gooseneck design with LEDs at the top. Thereâ€™s six different lighting modes alongside a tunable white output ranging from 2700 to 6000K for bluish hues during the morning and warmer tones at night. You can learn more inÂ our launch coverage. Head below for more from $19.

In order to lock-in just about all of the discounts below, youâ€™ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following lists. Thatâ€™ll score you the lowest price available as noted below, which covers a wide range of HomeKit-enabled accessories from meross.

meross HomeKit discounts this week

If youâ€™re looking to outfit your setup with some new Philips Hue lighting, the brand just launched itsÂ annual Bright Days sale. Offering two different ways to save on more than one light, lamp, or accessory, you can now score three for the price of two as well as 50% off mood lighting when you buy two. Everything about the promotion is detailed inÂ our previous coverage.

meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp features:

The smart floor lamp supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access by the APP. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Note that HomeKit remote control requires an Apple TV or an iPad in your home.Â Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving the bed and sofa (with a range of 27.6 ft).Â

