Govee Starpal Pro Review: Portable RGBWW smart desk lamp [Video]

Adding to the extensive line of smart lighting and RGB products, the Govee Starpal Pro packs immense color customization with a built-in battery. This portable lamp features RGBWW lighting, smart controls like sleep times, and voice assistance control. With a 3350mAh battery, the Govee StarPal Pro desk lamp is ready to add some bright and colorful light in any location. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Govee has two different versions of the StarPal desk lamp. The entry-level comes in at $49.99 with just Bluetooth, while the pro version goes up to $65.99 and adds Wi-Fi control. Wi-Fi seems to only work while the lamp is plugged into power and only on 2.4GHz networks.

Out of the box

Included in the box with the lamp are a 4.9-foot power cord and a user manual. The lamp is pretty simple in design so there isn’t much need for accessories.

Govee Starpal Pro: design

With a plastic semicircle shell, the Govee StarPal Pro is about the size of a cereal bowl with a similar shape as well. There is a clear lip around the light with two feet on the bottom that help the lamp sit flat or at a 45-degree angle. Both positions feel solid, giving some confidence that the lamp won’t get knocked over easily.

For the size, the Govee StarPal feels pretty lightweight, and as a portable lamp, this makes it easy to transport around a house, dorm room, campsite, or wherever you have the lamp.

There is a single button on the very bottom of the lamp that is easy to find and controls multiple actions. A single press will cycle through different light modes, while holding it for three seconds will power the lamp on or off.

Govee StarPal Pro: Video

Setup

Like other Govee products, setting up the StarPal is simple. Just make sure you have the Govee app installed and power on the lamp. Ensure your Bluetooth is turned on and click the plus button in the upper right to add a new device and select the StarPal. Then enter your Wi-Fi credentials if you have the Wi-Fi model and it should connect.

App control

One of the highlights is app control. Connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, the Govee app enables plenty of customization. First up is a status area that displays the power status, battery level, and connection status.

Below is an effect tab, timer controls, battery saver mode, and brightness control. Moving further down are some robust color controls.

Much like the Glovee Glide wall light that we checked out earlier this year, there are different modes for different types of lighting. The Govee StarPal Pro can react to audio in the music mode, stay in a static color, change colors in a dynamic scene, or be set to a DIY mode.

While the Govee Glide wall light was great with the dynamic scenes that would chase colors across a room, I’ve been enjoying having the Govee StarPal pro set to a static color – usually a mid or warm white. Of course, the beauty of this light is that you can set it to whatever you want with complete RGB control and the light looks great. The emission into a room is bright, but the case itself also glows with the same soft light for a pleasing look.

With RGBWW, the light can also beautifully reproduce warm and cool white light, making it great for calming and energizing light.

Brightness

The Govee Starpal Pro is bright enough for a dim room or to light up a desk, but don’t expect it to light a room in daylight. It’s more of an accent light but can add plenty of light in a dark room or at night.

Battery life

As far as battery life, I was getting about 3.5-4 hours with the light mainly on the highest brightness and playing around with the settings quite a bit. If you drop that brightness down some, I’m sure that will be extended longer than 4 hours.

9to5Toys’ Take

Starting at $50, the Govee StarPal and $65 StarPal pro are great ways to add some light to your desktop. The versatility of having a bright soft light that you can either leave on your desk, nightstand, or TV stand and then also take it outside or anywhere else you want a pop of light and color is pretty handy.

Philips has a similar offering, but at $80 for a Bluetooth model, Govee is a more affordable system if you aren’t already in the Philips Hue ecosystem.

