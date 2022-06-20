RAVPower’s 10000mAh portable battery with 18W USB-C/11W USB-A outputs falls to $14

Patrick Campanale -
Smartphone AccessoriesRAVPower
Reg. $33 $14

RAVPower is offering its 10000mAh Portable Battery with 18W USB-C for $13.98 shipped when you use the code DNLB186 at checkout. For comparison, this battery normally goes for $33 at RAVPower directly, and a similar Anker model at Amazon fetches $40. Ready to give your mobile setup a power boost, this battery can deliver up to 18W of USB-C PD charging capability to supported devices. It utilizes LG battery packs to ensure quality and also has a USB-A output of 11W, for a combined total output of 29W from both ports. It has a capacity of 10000mAh and can recharge your iPhone 13 nearly three times from 0% to 100% before it depletes. Keep reading for more.

All-in-all, it’ll be hard to find a battery with a similar feature set for less. So, instead of another battery, we recommend using some of your nearly $20 in savings to pick up this 3-pack of USB-C to Lightning MFi cables for $9 at Amazon. These cables will allow you to leverage the 18W USB-C PD output of the battery on sale above.

Keeping on the train of charging, don’t forget that earlier today we found Anker’s Nano II 30W GaN II Charger on sale for $24, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. Plus, there are additional Anker discounts in our roundup, so you’ll want to give that a look to find all the ways you can save there. Then, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more discounts geared toward overhauling your mobile setup.

RAVPower Portable Battery features:

  • 20W Total Output: 2 x 21700 built-in battery cells offer more power in a compact form, charging an iPhone X up to 2.5 times or a Samsung Galaxy S9 up to 2.5 times
  • Full Recharge in 3.5 Hours: Power up in just 3. 5 hours with the USB-C to C cable connected to a USB-C power delivery wall charger (not included)
  • Efficient Dual Charging: Dual output ports allow simultaneous charging of your devices without sacrificing charging speed

