Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Magnetic Suction Windshield Phone Mount $12, more

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Suction Windshield/Dashboard Car Phone Mount for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, you’re saving 30% here and enjoying one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon so far. Made to be universal, this mount simply requires you to use the included metal plate on the back of your device. Either attach it directly to a case, slip it between your case and phone, or secure it to the back of your phone itself. The mount itself attaches to either your windshield or dashboard, which makes it quite versatile as well. The arm can adjust 120-degrees so you can ensure that it sits in the perfect position for viewing maps while driving.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

UGREEN magnetic phone mount adopts powerful N52 magnets and can securely hold your cellphone in desired position. There’s no need to worry about phone falling off no matter you’re driving on bumpy roads or sharp turns. *Tips: The phones can’t be directly fixed on the magnetic car mount without installing the metal plate. This car phone holder mount attaches to your car dashboard or windshield with a powerful suction base. With automotive-grade adhesive, this magnetic car mount provides a strong, secure hold power, mounting firmly for your smart phones. Once stick it on, it stays stuck and firmly so please don’t use it in a rented car or on any leather surface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!