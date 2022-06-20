Razer’s iPhone Kishi Mobile Game Controller hits new Amazon all-time low at $55 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iOS at $54.99 shipped. Regularly $100, and more recently in the $80 range, this is $5 below our previous mention for a new all-time low. Razer just announced the next-generation Android edition, but you can also score the V1 model for $44.99 shipped. A notable option for upgrading your Apple Arcade experience and other iOS games, today’s lead deal delivers “latency-free” thumbsticks, a D-pad, face buttons, and shoulder triggers with Lightning pass through charging capabilities for your iPhone gaming rig. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for additional details.

Kishi’s direct competition these days is the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone, but that will run you nearly double the price right now. Your best bet for something more affordable would be to go with something like the Rotor Riot MFI Certified Gamepad that is currently selling for $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. It doesn’t deliver that wrap-around Switch-style experience, but it is a far more tactile solution than on-screen controls and for even less cash.

As we mentioned above, Razer just unleashed the next-generation Android Kishi controller a couple weeks ago with “cutting edge microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros.” While we are expecting an iOS update at some point this year, it might be quite a while before it drops down to the price we are seeing on today’s featured offer. Get a closer look at the V2 Android edition right here.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller features:

Universal Mobile Gaming Controller: Designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere

Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Call of Duty Mobile (iPhone only), Fortnite, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, emulators, & many more

Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input

Latency-Free Gameplay: Unlike Bluetooth controllers which produce lag, the controller has zero latency by directly connecting to the device’s charging port

