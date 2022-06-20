Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic LTE styles hit second-best prices from $225 (Save $75)

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE Smartwatches from $224.99 shipped for the 40mm style. Down from $300, this is the second-best price to date at $75 off and the lowest weâ€™ve seen since back in February where it was $5 less. The larger 44mm model is also down to $254.99 from its usual $330 price tag. SamsungÂ Galaxy Watch 4Â arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow.

Centered around Wear OS, youâ€™re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. Thereâ€™s also a newÂ BioActiveÂ sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a newÂ Body CompositionÂ feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. OurÂ hands-on reviewÂ notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Todayâ€™s discounts also carry over to theÂ Classic edition of Samsungâ€™s new Galaxy Watch 4, as well. Starting atÂ $324.99Â for the 42mm model, the same $75 in savings noted above applies here to deliver the second-best price yet at within $5 of the low. Those same savings can be found on the 46mm offering at $354.99, down from $430. Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as youâ€™ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, itâ€™ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

As far as other Samsung discounts are concerned, this week is also seeing its latest Galaxy S22 256GB smartphone fall to a new Amazon low. Right now, the elevated storage capacity is down to the same price as the entry-level model at $700, following a $150 discount.

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together â€” whether thatâ€™s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and youâ€™ll be set for the next day.

