Score a 600W Ninja Nutri Blender today at just $32 for protein shakes, cocktails, more (Reg. $60)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja 600-Watt Nutri Personal Blender for $31.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 and with Walmart+ or go for no-cost store pickup where available. Regularly $60, this is nearly 48% off the going rate, within $2 of our previous holiday mention on this model, and the lowest total we can find. Just for comparison’s sake, a very similar 900-watt version can be found on Amazon that sells for $80. This is a notable personal-sized option with enough power to crush “ice and pulverize tough ingredients” for your summer cocktails, daily smoothies, dips, and other meal preparations. Alongside the Pro Extractor blade assembly’s ability to “break down whole fruits and veggies” to create nutrient extractions, it ships with a 20-ounce Ninja To-Go Cup and spout lid as well. Head below for more details.

While not nearly as powerful as the Ninja above, the Mueller Ultra Bullet Personal Blender is a notable lower-cost alternative that can handle just about all of your daily smoothies and protein shakes. At under $19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon via Amazon, the particularly low price might be worth the less powerful motor for some folks here.

Need a new air fryer? We are tracking an Amazon all-time low on Chefman’s Touch Air Fryer at $50 today. Alongside at least 50% in savings, this one delivers an 8-quart cooker large enough for family meals and plenty of cookout side dishes this summer. This deal will only be around through the end of the day so be sure to jump on it now if you’re interested. Everything you need to know about the feature set and pricing breakdown can be found in this morning’s coverage. Hit up our home goods deal hub for more.

Ninja 600-Watt Nutri Personal Blender features:

The intuitive 600-watt push-to-blend motor base powers through everything inside the cup to give you the best of Ninja blending.

Pro Extractor Blades Assembly easily crushes ice and breaks down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient extractions*. *Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

Blend directly in the 20 oz. Ninja To-Go Cups and then twist on a Spout Lid to enjoy on the go.

Check out the Recipe Inspiration Guide to easily prepare smoothies, shakes, and extractions.

