New Amazon all-time low hits Chefman’s 8-qt. Touch Air Fryer at $50 (50% off, today only)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, it typically sells for $100 at Amazon and is now seeing a solid 50% price drop there. Today’s deal is also $10 below our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low. Chefman’s air fryers are a great mid-tier solution that deliver much of the same feature set as the more pricey big brand models at a more affordable price point, especially during these one-day sales. This one features a family-sized 8-quart capacity with a viewing window, four 1-touch cooking presets, and adjustable temperature control. Whether it’s for a batch of crispy fries or to prepare side dishes for summer cookouts, today’s deal is worth a closer look at the Amazon all-time low. More details below. 

If you can make do with a smaller capacity model, Chefman’s 2-quart TurboFry is a notable option. This popular solution sells for $37 shipped on Amazon and, while you won’t get the modern touch controls, it will provide similar crispy wings and fries for even less. Just don’t expect to get an entire family size meal in there at one time. 

Check out this deal on BELLA’s stainless steel egg cooker, then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers on cooking and kitchen gear. Yesterday Amazon kicked off a notable sale on OXO’s steel grilling accessories with everything from tongs and turners to basting gear, and more starting from $8 Prime shipped and with some of the best prices of the year. You can browse through our picks from he sale right here

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer features:

Take your weeknight dinner game to the next level with the Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer. With an XL 8-qt capacity, entire meals for the whole family can be ready in no time. Plus, the power of rapid-air technology cooks food faster and healthier than ever – Use little to no oil and achieve the same crispy, fried finish you love. Plate restaurant favorites from mozzarella sticks to chips, chicken tenders to pizza, and much more – no deep frying needed. Featuring a large digital display with capacitive touch control on the top of the fryer, an extra-large viewing window, and a bright interior light. 

