DJI Mini 2 quadcopter includes three batteries with cert. refurb discount to $389 ($559 value)

DroneSuperstore via eBay’s certified refurbished store now offers the DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter in refurbished condition with two extra batteries for $389 shipped. Typically the quadcopter itself would sell for $449, with the added batteries throwing in an extra $110 in value. We previously saw this bundle sell for $29 less back in February, with today’s offer marking the second-best value to date. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, it still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per each of the three included batteries. Includes the full 2-year warranty and you can read more about the eBay refurbished experience right here. Head below for more.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched.

As for other DJI discounts, you can currently save on the new OM 5 smartphone gimbal. Courtesy of several retailers, the accessory is now on sale for the very first time at $129, delivering a built-in selfie stick to go alongside all of the other videography features.

DJI Mini 2 drone features:

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop.

