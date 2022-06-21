Pick up JBL’s Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $100, more from $90

For a limited time, as part of its Mega DealZone, B&H is offering the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Blue and Black for $99.95 shipped with the $80 coupon applied in the cart. Normally going for $115, this 13% discount comes within $8 of the all-time low price we saw earlier this month. The JBL Charge 4 features an IPX7 waterproof design that packs in dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound” for up to 20 hours on a single charge. You can even use this speaker to charge your mobile device so the party can keep on going. JBL Connect+ allows you to connect more than 100 compatible devices for the ultimate get-together. Keep reading for another JBL deal.

B&H is also offering the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Grey Stone for $90. Normally going for around $100, this $10 in savings is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen recently. This Bluetooth speaker features a 4,800mAh battery that can power your music for up to 12 hours on a single charge with the 44mm drivers providing “booming bass in a compact package.” The Flip 5 is constructed from durable fabrics and rugged rubber to keep it safe indoors and out with its IPX7 waterproof rating making it perfect for pool parties or days at the beach. Similar to the Charge 4 above, the Flip 5 supports JBL’s PartyBoost which allows two speakers to be paired together for an “enhanced sound experience.”

A perfect companion to any camping trip or party is the Cuisinart Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker which can be had for $297.50. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in the past few months and it nets you a versatile cooking companion that can smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, or char-grill depending on what you’re cooking.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Enjoy your music anywhere with the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. With its waterproof construction, you can use the Charge 4 out by the pool or at the beach without worry. Even in a compact form factor, JBL packs high quality audio reproduction into the Charge 4 with a proprietary driver and twin JBL bass radiators for deep low-end sound. The Charge 4 wireless speaker can stream audio from your mobile device all day long, and you can expand the soundscape by linking it with other JBL Connect+-compatible speakers.

