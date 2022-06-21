Cuisinart’s portable pellet grill is perfect for tailgating or camping at $297.50 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker (CPG-256) for $297.50 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past few months. Made to let you take a versatile cooking companion anywhere, this pellet grill and smoker can handle eight various tasks in a compact form-factor. That’s right, it can smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, or char-grill depending on what you need. It has a temperature range of 180F to 500F with a digital control that automatically adds pellets as needed to regulate. Plus, this pellet smoker has an auto-start ignition and weighs only 45 pounds, which, while heavy, is fairly light for something that can handle as much as this smoker does. Keep reading for more.

Without a doubt, you’re going to need some pellets to get this smoker up and running. We recommend grabbing this 20-pound bag of pellets to ensure you have plenty of fuel to get your BBQ fire going this summer. You can pick it up on Amazon for right around $17, and Traeger’s pellets are a great buy for your grilling and smoking setup, especially when you look at how many wood choices there are.

Finish outfitting your on-the-go cooking setup with OXO steel grilling accessories sale that started yesterday. In the sale, you’ll find up to 23% in savings available across tongs, basting gear, and so much more. Pricing starts at $8, making now a great time to save on grilling essentials. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your indoor or outdoor cooking space.

Cuisinart Portable Wood Pellet Grill features:

256 sq.in. of cooking space, with an integrated Sear Zone expands your cooking capabilities; Smoke, BBQ, Grill, Roast, Sear, Braise, Bake, and Char-Grill.

Lightweight at 45lbs, 24 x 18 x 15, and the locking lid with handle makes it easy to take anywhere.

With a wide temperature range from 180°F to 500°F, the digital control automatically adds pellets as needed to regulate the temperature.

