LaCie’s Rugged USB-C 5TB Portable Drive hits lowest Amazon price in over a year at $153

Amazon is now offering the LaCie Rugged USB-C 5TB External Portable Hard Drive Portable for $152.99 shipped. Regularly $180 like it currently fetches directly at the Apple Store, this one is also matched at B&H for today only and is at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. Portable hard drives deliver great value compared to the popular SSD counterparts and today’s LaCie Rugged is no exception. A 4TB SanDisk Extreme SSD, for example, will run you over $440 right now. The LaCie Rugged features USB-C connectivity with 130MB/s file transfers and compatibility with Windows and Mac systems out of the box (in most cases). It is also surrounded by a thick rubberized shell to provide drop and crush-resistance as well as protection from the elements. More details below.

If the rugged, protective design on the LaCie model above isn’t a requirement, consider the popular Seagate Portable 5TB External Hard Drive. This one sells for $110 shipped on Amazon, delivering the same storage capacity for over $40 less.

We are, however, tracking some solid deals on portable solid-state drives as well starting with the SanDisk’s regularly up to $350 2TB G-DRIVE at $270. But you’ll also want to check out the ongoing offer live onKingston’s 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSD. This one delivers a ton of value with an up to 2,000MB/s transfer rate down at $75 shipped, or 25% off the going rate for a match of the Amazon all-time low. Dive into our recent deal coverage for a closer look at the specs and pricing breakdown while you’re at it.

LaCie Rugged USB-C 5TB HDD features:

Quickly and easily connect to the latest Windows and Mac computers with Rugged’s reversible USB-C cable, or legacy computers using the included USB 3.0 adapter

Enjoy fast USB-C 130MB/s file transfers, backups, and image browsing

Confidently tackle any terrain with drop, crush, and rain resistance

Take advantage of a complimentary one-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

