Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk mesh system at new low of $115 (Save 42%)

For a limited time, B&H is offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack for $114.99 shipped. Normally going for $199, this 42% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this mesh system. This same system currently goes for $174 from Amazon. This system comes with two units with the main router having a WAN port for the connection from your modem and a single Gigabit Ethernet output for connecting hard-wired devices such as smart TVs or video game consoles. The satellite comes with a single Gigabit Ethernet connection as well for a hard-wired connection wherever you place it in your home. Both of these units working together will provide up to 3,000-square feet of coverage with additional units adding 1,500-square feet each. This deal will last until June 23 or until supplies run out. Head below for more.

While one Gigabit Ethernet port may be enough for some people, you may need more depending on how many hard-wired devices you have. In that case, you’ll be interested in picking up the NETGEAR GS305 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This switch is plug-n-play which means all you have to do is connect power and the Ethernet from one of the units above and you can immediately begin using it! The switch is designed to be desk or wall-mounted with no fan for quiet operation. Being unmanaged means you can’t prioritize or turn on and off certain ports, but if those are features you want, you can check out the TP-Link 5-Port Gigabit Easy Smart Managed Switch for $25. This switch supports link aggregation for achieving faster than gigabit data transfer between the switch and a device that also supports aggregation.

With this home Wi-Fi upgrade, you can have more confidence in your network supporting multiple smart home devices. Right now you can grab the TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (HS220) for $14, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This smart switch will give you Alexa and Assistant control over your home lighting with dimming support.

NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band System features:

Your family wants super-fast, reliable Wi-Fi for your whole home up to 3 000 sq Ft With the Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 system experience the future of Wi-Fi with next-generation 802 11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Enjoy Dual-Band technology designed to handle 4x more connections and the increasing demand for Fast gaming without interruption and smooth streaming The Nighthawk mesh system comes with one high-power Satellite to provide you with broad Wi-Fi coverage so you can eliminate dead zones by easily adding satellites wherever needed Set up in minutes and control your home’s Wi-Fi with the Nighthawk app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

