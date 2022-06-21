TP-Link’s Kasa smart dimmer switch works with Alexa and Assistant at 2022 low of $14

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch (HS220) for $13.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $18, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon this year. Ready to take your smart home to the next level, this switch ties in with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands as well as automations. It also connects to your home’s Wi-Fi so that way you can use a smartphone app to turn lights on or off from anywhere. Plus, since it’s a dimmer, this switch allows you to turn up or down the brightness depending on what mood you’re trying to set. On top of that, you can schedule it to turn on or off whenever you’re home or away. Keep reading for more.

Not ready to replace a switch in your home? Well, consider instead picking up this Wi-Fi smart plug that’s available on Amazon for $10 right now. Sure, it won’t be able to automate the lights in an entire room, but you can still use it to add smarts to a lamp, coffee maker, or even schedule a reboot for your modem if it gets wonky every now and then.

For other smart home gear, you won’t want to miss the discount that we found on Eve’s HomeKit Secure Video-backed 1080p camera that’s on sale for $135 right now. Normally $150, today’s deal marks only the third discount that we’ve tracked all year. After that, swing by our smart home guide for other ways to save.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the case app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)

Voice Control – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

Gentle off – Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double-click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep

Scheduling – Use Schedules to set your smart switch to automatically turn on and off while you’re home or away

Note: Requires a neutral wire / Works in a single-pole setup only / Secured 2.4 GHz WiFi network connection

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!