Plugable’s latest Thunderbolt 4 Hub sees rare discount down to 2022 low of $179

Plugable’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $179 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $199, this is one of the first notable discounts to date as well as a new 2022 low at $20 off. Having just launched last fall, this is Plugabe’s first offering with Thunderbolt 4. Packed into a metal form-factor, there’s a 4-in-1 design that turns a single connection into three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. This gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

As far as more affordable Thunderbolt 4 offerings go, the lead deal is as good as it gets for being able to expand a Mac or PC with the latest standard. The usually more affordable Anker alternative sells for more right now, and even models from lesser-known brands aren’t as low as Plugable’s solution.

In either case, any of these Thunderbolt 4 hubs are notable additions to your Apple setup. If the centerpiece of your workstation could also use an upgrade, a rare discount is still up for grabs on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Delivering a notable $99 in savings, various colorways are sitting at $900 right now courtesy of Amazon.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 hub features:

The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Hub with 60W Charging is Thunderbolt certified and built on the Goshen Ridge Chipset for maximum USB-C, USB4, Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 dock functionality Every port on this Thunderbolt hub functions as Thunderbolt 3 hub, Thunderbolt 4 and/or USB 4 with support for up to two 4K screens, 40 Gbps of data, and 15W power, automatically adjusted depending on the host.

