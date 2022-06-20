Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is an even better value following $99 discounts from $900

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899.99 shipped in several styles. Typically fetching $999, this is matching our previous mention at $99 off while marking the first price cut since the new M2 model was revealed at $299 above today’s discount. The elevated 512GB capacity is also on sale at $1,149.99, down from $1,299. While it isn’t the upcoming version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

All of this week’s best Apple deals are beginning to unfold now that Monday morning has arrived, and today’s M1 MacBook Air discount is just the start. Those looking to turn their iPad Pros into more of a Mac-like experience can pack all of that M1 power into one of Apple’s Magic Keyboard cases now that they’re also on sale. Starting at $249, both 12.9- and 11-inch models are now $50 off in white and black stylings.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

