Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now starts at $594 on Amazon (Reg. $700), plus Galaxy Tab A8 $200

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 128GB for $593.97 shipped. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date at $8 under our previous mention. You’ll also find the elevated 256GB model on sale and now sitting at $679 from its usual $780 price tag in order to match the all-time low. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed by up to 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, one of the more affordable offerings in the Samsung lineup is marked down courtesy of Amazon. Right now, the Galaxy Tab A8 128GB Android Tablet sits at $279.99 and is down from its typical $330 price tag. This comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the second-best to date. You can also save on the 32GB and 64GB models, which are both down to new all-time lows as well starting at $200.

Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the new S8 devices on sale above, but arrives with a more compact 10.5-inch LCD display. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable for catching up on content away from the TV and if the upwards of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slot can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

As far as other Samsung discounts are concerned, this week is also seeing its latest Galaxy S22 256GB smartphone fall to a new Amazon low. Right now, the elevated storage capacity is down to the same price as the entry-level model at $700, following a $150 discount.

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8, a top-of-the-line tablet designed to help you get more out of your day, wherever you happen to be. Take that video call for work at a coffee shop. Lose yourself in your favorite music videos at the park. Whatever you’re doing, make the day yours with an impressive but surprisingly portable 11″ LCD display that’s easy on the eyes, giving you plenty of space to get things done no matter where you are.

