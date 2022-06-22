MSI Vigor GK30 and Clutch GM11 gaming keyboard/mouse combo at Amazon low of $50

Amazon is offering the MSI Vigor GK30 Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $49.99 shipped in white. Normally $65, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this kit. You’ll find that this bundle includes both the MSI Vigor GK30 keyboard as well as the Clutch GM11 mouse, which gives you both necessary peripherals to run your gaming setup. The keyboard itself isn’t mechanical, but instead has “special membrane switches for excellent mechanical feel.” You’ll also find 6-region RGB and eight different lighting effects that can be customized from MSI’s desktop software. Plus, the mouse is asymmetric meaning it can be used by both left- and right-handed gamers. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the gaming mouse, then you could instead pick up the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard instead. Coming in at a price of $42 on Amazon, it saves $8 from today’s lead deal and still delivers a solid experience. It has eight RGB zones and is even IP32 water-resistant.

Don’t forget that Razer’s Quartz Pink Barracuda X wireless gaming headset is down to a new low of $40 right now. Normally $80, this is a 50% price reduction and makes now an incredibly great time to pick it up. After checking that out, swing by our PC gaming guide to find out all the other ways you can save on upgrading your desk setup.

MSI Vigor GK30 Gaming Keyboard/Mouse Combo features:

Vigor GK30 combo us includes Vigor GK30 gaming keyboard and clutch GM11 gaming mouse, the best combo fit for PC gaming

Keyboard is equipped with special membrane switches for excellent mechanical feel

Keyboard provides 6-region RGB illumination with 8 amazing light effects and supports MSI Mystic Light

Mouse is asymmetric ergonomic design

