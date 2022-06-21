Razer’s Quartz Pink Barracuda X wireless headset reaches new low at $40 (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset in Quartz Pink for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this headset. The included USB-C wireless dongle allows this headset to work with a PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Android devices for cross-platform gaming. The patented 3-part design of Razer’s TriForce 40mm drivers delivers”exceptional highs, mids and lows that doesn’t muddy, providing deeper gaming immersion.” The detachable cardioid microphone will reject background noise while clearly picking you up. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $35. Unlike the Barracuda X, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Right now you can pick up the HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60, a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This specific model comes equipped with HyperX’s Red switches that are linear with smooth actuation and feature per-key RGB backlighting.

Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Wireless USB-C Multi-Platform Connectivity: With a high-speed 2.4GHz connection, enjoy seamless audio whether you’re gaming at home or out with your phone, easily jumping between devices thanks to a versatile USB-C dongle with USB-A extender

20 Hours Battery Life with USB-C Charging: With enough juice to power you through a full day of gaming and commuting, the Razer Barracuda X is designed with an endurance that matches its versatility

Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers: Our patented 3-part driver design pushes out exceptional highs, mids and lows that doesn’t muddy, providing deeper gaming immersion and a more dynamic listening experience for music and videos

