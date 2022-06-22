PNY XLR8 1TB 7,500MB/s SSD hits new Amazon low at $125, plus PS5 heatsink model for $145

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $124.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon for the first time last year at $230 before dropping to the $200 range. This year it has hovered between $140 and $158 before dropping to today’s new Amazon all-time low. We are also tracking the heatsink model designed for PS5 at $144.98 shipped, another Amazon all-time low down from the regular $165 price tag. Both editions deliver up to 7,500MB/s transfers speeds as well as 1TB storage capacity in an M.2 PCIe Gen4 form-factor. Backed by PNY’s 5-year warranty, the only particularly notable difference between the two models is the extruded aluminum heatsink that delivers “improved thermal performance for demanding and high-end games.” You can get some hands-on impressions right here and then head below for more.

If you’re just looking for a solid SSD upgrade for your PC rig and don’t require the speeds found above, consider the PNY CS2140 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal model. It is currently selling for $95 shipped at Amazon, which is within a couple bucks of the all-time low there with up to 3,600MB/s transfers, an NVMe interface, and the same extended 5-year warranty.

Alongside this morning’s deal on 512GB of SanDisk Extreme microSD storage, we are also still seeing some notable offers on CORSAIR internal SSDs. including a series of Amazon all-time lows, you’ll find its latest MP600 PRO models from $130 as well as the CORE editions from $110. Ready for your PlayStation 5 or PC gaming rig, you can browse through everything right here.

PNY XLR8 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 5,650MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

