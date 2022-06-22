PNY XLR8 1TB 7,500MB/s SSD hits new Amazon low at $125, plus PS5 heatsink model for $145

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $124.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon for the first time last year at $230 before dropping to the $200 range. This year it has hovered between $140 and $158 before dropping to today’s new Amazon all-time low. We are also tracking the heatsink model designed for PS5 at $144.98 shipped, another Amazon all-time low down from the regular $165 price tag. Both editions deliver up to 7,500MB/s transfers speeds as well as 1TB storage capacity in an M.2 PCIe Gen4 form-factor. Backed by PNY’s 5-year warranty, the only particularly notable difference between the two models is the extruded aluminum heatsink that delivers “improved thermal performance for demanding and high-end games.” You can get some hands-on impressions right here and then head below for more.
If you’re just looking for a solid SSD upgrade for your PC rig and don’t require the speeds found above, consider the PNY CS2140 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal model. It is currently selling for $95 shipped at Amazon, which is within a couple bucks of the all-time low there with up to 3,600MB/s transfers, an NVMe interface, and the same extended 5-year warranty.
Alongside this morning’s deal on 512GB of SanDisk Extreme microSD storage, we are also still seeing some notable offers on CORSAIR internal SSDs. including a series of Amazon all-time lows, you’ll find its latest MP600 PRO models from $130 as well as the CORE editions from $110. Ready for your PlayStation 5 or PC gaming rig, you can browse through everything right here.
PNY XLR8 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD features:
- Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand
- The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 5,650MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards
- The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s
- Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads
