Score 512GB of SanDisk Extreme microSD card storage for $68 (Reg. $80)

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H now offers the SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC Card for $67.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is the third-best discount of the year at 15% off and $3 under Amazon’s competing sale price. SanDisk’s microSD card is a notable buy whether you’re in search of some extra storage for a drone, Android smartphone or tablet, action camera, or even a Nintendo Switch. It offers upwards of 160MB/s read and write speeds, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy speedy transfers when it comes to moving photos and other content over to your computer. You’re also looking at a lifetime warranty. Head below for more.

Though if you won’t be needing half a terabyte of storage, the SanDisk Extreme lineup is filled with smaller capacity microSD cards that are worth a look instead. These start at as low as $11 via Amazon, and offer plenty of different options based on how much storage your setup actually needs.

As far as other ways to outfit your photography set, this morning saw a Neewer Gold Box sale go live with some limited-time deals from $24. Though on the higher-end side, Moment is giving iPhoneographers a chance to save on the brand’s new MagSafe mounts and accessories for the very first time. With prices starting at $45, these are some notable ways to outfit your iPhone with some more professional gear for taking better photos or videos.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Get extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD. Ideal for your Android smartphone, action cameras or drones, this high-performance microSD card does 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video and high-resolution photos. The super-fast SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card reads up to 160MB/s and writes up to 90MB/s. Plus, it’s A2-rated, so you can get fast application performance for an exceptional smartphone experience.

