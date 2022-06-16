New Amazon all-time lows hit CORSAIR’s PC/PS5-ready 7,100MB/s SSDs from $140, more

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. This model launched back in February at $185 just before we went hands-on and is now sitting at a new all-time low (you’ll also find other capacities and models at the best prices yet down below as well). Delivering up to 7,100MB/s, the MP600 PRO LPX is specifically designed for both PC gaming systems and your PS5 with built-in heatsink tech and a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface. The pre-installed, low-profile aluminum heat-spreader helps to disperse heat and reduce throttling” with a design that “exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” Get a closer look at the user experience in our review and head below for more CORSAIR internal SSD deals.
More CORSAIR internal SSD deals:
Note: All of the deals listed below are at new Amazon all-time lows.
- MP600 CORE 1TB 4,700MB/s $110 (Reg. $152+)
- MP600 Pro 1TB 7,000MB/s $130 (Reg. $160+)
- MP600 PRO LPX 2TB 7,100MB/s $270 (Reg. $340+)
In the market for some portable SSD action instead? We have three quite notable price drops to check out in that case. First up, this morning saw the best-in-class USB 3.2 Gen 2 SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD drop to $221 alongside ongoing deal on SanDisk’s regularly up to $350 G-DRIVE portable SSD at $270. Just be sure to also dive into Kingston’s 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 model while it’s back down at the Amazon all-time low of $75 shipped as well.
CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:
- Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.
- High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.
- Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.
