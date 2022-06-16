New Amazon all-time lows hit CORSAIR’s PC/PS5-ready 7,100MB/s SSDs from $140, more

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. This model launched back in February at $185 just before we went hands-on and is now sitting at a new all-time low (you’ll also find other capacities and models at the best prices yet down below as well). Delivering up to 7,100MB/s, the MP600 PRO LPX is specifically designed for both PC gaming systems and your PS5 with built-in heatsink tech and a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface. The pre-installed, low-profile aluminum heat-spreader helps to disperse heat and reduce throttling” with a design that “exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” Get a closer look at the user experience in our review and head below for more CORSAIR internal SSD deals.

More CORSAIR internal SSD deals:

Note: All of the deals listed below are at new Amazon all-time lows.

In the market for some portable SSD action instead? We have three quite notable price drops to check out in that case. First up, this morning saw the best-in-class USB 3.2 Gen 2 SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD drop to $221 alongside ongoing deal on SanDisk’s regularly up to $350 G-DRIVE portable SSD at $270. Just be sure to also dive into Kingston’s 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 model while it’s back down at the Amazon all-time low of $75 shipped as well.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

