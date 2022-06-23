LG’s first 4K OLED 48-inch 120Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 is now available

LG’s awaited 48-inch 120Hz 4K OLED gaming monitor is finally available to purchase at Amazon, and it brings with it a swath of premium features and functions. You’ll find that it offers a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (though that can be overclocked to 138Hz), HDMI 2.1 support, both G-Sync and FreeSync, as well as much more. Sound interesting? Keep reading to find out everything about LG’s latest gaming display.

4K gaming just got an OLED upgrade with LG’s latest 48-inch 120Hz monitor

While it was announced back in May, we didn’t know about availability or pricing for LG’s latest monitor until this week when it was finally launched at Amazon. This is LG’s first OLED gaming monitor, which packs a massive 48-inch 4K screen for playing your favorite titles on. It has a native refresh rate of 120Hz, though overclocking it can reach up to 138Hz, and the response time is 0.1ms according to LG.

Of course, being an OLED monitor it’s extremely bright, has “superb color reproduction,” and even has LG’s anti-glare low reflection coating to help cut down on unwanted reflections when gaming. However, that’s not where the features end. As a gaming monitor, you might not want to use the built-in 20W speakers, so LG now has a 4-pole headphone jack that lets you plug-in a gaming headset and chat while playing. This might not be used by all, but if your computer is tucked away, having this on the monitor can be a life-saver for last-minute chats.

To top it all off, LG has built the display to be compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC as well as AMD’s FreeSync technology, ensuring that all gamers can enjoy a tear-free experience. This is crucial, especially with a monitor as large as this, as tearing could become quite obvious depending on the game you’re playing.

You can purchase the latest LG UltraGear 48GQ900 48-inch OLED 120Hz 4K Gaming Monitor on Amazon for $1,499.99 with shipping slated to begin mid-July.

9to5Toys’ Take

While OLED gaming monitors are still on the higher-end of the spectrum for pricing, it’s hard to deny that they offer the most premium experience all around. OLED technology in and of itself makes the gaming experience better as it can better reproduce shadows and highlights, which can be crucial to a solid experience. But it also delivers extremely low response times, a high refresh rate, and a great contrast ratio to round things out.

Plus, with LG including three HDMI 2.1 ports as well as DisplayPort and a 2-port USB-A hub, on top of optical and 3.5mm audio jacks, the I/O is well-rounded to suit just about any setup too.

If you’re in the market for a high-end gaming monitor, then LG’s latest 48-inch OLED is a solid choice all around.

