Lock-in 5TB of backup storage with WD’s Passport Drive at $100 (Matching 2022 low)

As part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H is offering the WD 5TB My Passport External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly $150, this one is currently on sale at $110 via Best Buy and Amazon where it has never dropped below $100 in 2022. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a notable chance to add 5TB of storage to your setup at $20/TB – a far more affordable proposition than going with an external SSD. This model delivers USB 3.2 Gen 1 at 5Gb/s alongside optional password protection, 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and an extended 3-year limited warranty. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $100 5TB external hard drive section highlights just how notable today’s lead deal is. The options in this space from a brand you can trust is quite limited with the model above coming in at slightly lower than most. If you can make do with a 2TB solution, Seagate’s portable model is a popular choice at $62 shipped.

If you are partial to a faster solid-state storage choice, we are also tracking a return to the Amazon all-time low on Crucial’s X8 anodized aluminum 1TB Portable SSD. Now going for $100 shipped, this is only the second-time we have seen this one down this low in 2022 and a notable opportunity to pick one up. Otherwise, scope out the ongoing deals on Samsung’s T7 Shield portable model that released earlier this year.

WD 5TB My Passport External HDD features:

Software for device management and backup with password protection. (Download and installation required. Terms and conditions apply. User account registration may be required.)

256-bit AES hardware encryption

SuperSpeed USB port (5Gbps); USB 2.0 compatible

3-year limited warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!