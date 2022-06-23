Crucial’s X8 anodized aluminum 1TB Portable SSD hits Amazon low for second time at $100

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. This one launched at $165, bounced between $135 and $148 for most of last year and now carries a $120 regular price tag. Today’s deal is the second time we have seen it down at the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Crucial’s 1TB portable solution delivers a notable value with similar specs as the big name brands with 1050MB/s speeds, USB-C and USB-A connectivity, 7.5-foot drop protection, and a vibration-proof anodized aluminum unibody core. It also works with a wide range of gear including everything from Windows and Mac machines to iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android handsets, Xbox consoles, and more. Additional details below.

If you can make a less powerful model work for your EDC storage needs, take a look at the Crucial X6 model. This one starts at $60 shipped, and while not as fast at 540MB/s, will still provide USB-C connectivity and support for a wide range of gear in a form-factor that “weighs less than your car keys.”

Alongside ongoing deals on the recently released new Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD with the 2TB model starting from $234 (full review here), we are also stil tracking a notable price drop on the WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD. Now starting at $80, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon to expand your portable game library storage on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal coverage.

Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Beautiful and durable design, featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core. Drop proof up to 7.5 feet. Extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

