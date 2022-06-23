Crucial’s X8 anodized aluminum 1TB Portable SSD hits Amazon low for second time at $100

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesCrucial
$100

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. This one launched at $165, bounced between $135 and $148 for most of last year and now carries a $120 regular price tag. Today’s deal is the second time we have seen it down at the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Crucial’s 1TB portable solution delivers a notable value with similar specs as the big name brands with 1050MB/s speeds, USB-C and USB-A connectivity, 7.5-foot drop protection, and a vibration-proof anodized aluminum unibody core. It also works with a wide range of gear including everything from Windows and Mac machines to iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android handsets, Xbox consoles, and more. Additional details below. 

If you can make a less powerful model work for your EDC storage needs, take a look at the Crucial X6 model. This one starts at $60 shipped, and while not as fast at 540MB/s, will still provide USB-C connectivity and support for a wide range of gear in a form-factor that “weighs less than your car keys.”

Alongside ongoing deals on the recently released new Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD with the 2TB model starting from $234 (full review here), we are also stil tracking a notable price drop on the WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD. Now starting at $80, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon to expand your portable game library storage on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal coverage

Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Beautiful and durable design, featuring an anodized aluminum unibody core. Drop proof up to 7.5 feet. Extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Crucial

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lock-in 5TB of backup storage with WD’s Passport ...
SanDisk 5TB ArmorATD Portable HDD drops back down to $1...
Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack USB-C to MFi Lightning C...
Anker’s PowerHouse 200 powers your camping kit wi...
J.Crew’s Flash Event takes extra 50% off all swim...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kingdom Rush titl...
Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $15, Tony Hawk...
Nomad’s magnetic Base Station charging hub drops ...
Load more...
Show More Comments