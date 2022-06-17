Samsung’s new T7 rubberized portable SSD hits lowest price yet, 2TB for $229 (Reg. $290)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung’s latest T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive in blue for $229.03 shipped. This one launched back in April at $290 and soon after dropped to $240 before hitting the lowest price we have tracked above. You’ll also find the beige model marked down to $233.92 and the black variant still at $239.99. This USB 3.2 Gen 2-compatible SSD features PCIe NVMe internals that can reach speeds up to 1,050MB/s. The rubberized shell not only delivers 9.8 feet of drop protection but it also houses Samsung’s “Dynamic Thermal Guard” to maintain steady performance in extreme temperatures and during longer transfers. Dive into into our Tested with 9to5Toys piece for a complete breakdown of the user experience and head below for more details.

While we did see it go for a couple bucks less for a short time, a notable alternative to our lead deal is the 1TB model that launched at the same time a few months back. Currently selling for $135 shipped on Amazon, it delivers an essentially identical experience and feature-set, just with the lighter overall storage capacity.

While we saw the SanDisk 5TB ArmorATD Portable HDD return to $149 shipped this morning, if you’re looking to stick with a solid-state solution consider Kingston’s 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 portable model. This one is even faster than the aforementioned options and is currently coming in at $75 for the 1TB capacity, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and delivering notable value for the price. You can get a closer look at how that adds up that in our previous coverage right here.

Samsung’s latest T7 Shield SSD features:

RUGGED DURABILITY: Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust* and Water** resistance

KEEP COOL AT HIGH SPEED: Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s***, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects

MIGHTY TOUGH: Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop

